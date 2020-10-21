 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The absence of Jeff Brohm, basketball and predictions
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 14:39:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Weekly Word: The absence of Jeff Brohm, basketball and predictions

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm
Purdue will likely be without its head coach when its 2020 season opens this weekend (USA Today Sports)

ON THIS WEEK'S NEWS

If there's anything the past few months have taught us — especially in the world of college sports, muddling through during a global health crisis — it's this: Be ready for anything.

Well, anything just hit Purdue right between the eyes, with the news that its football coach is positive for COVID-19, exactly one week prior to the season opener that's finally here.

First and foremost, obviously, everyone must hope Purdue's Jeff Brohm is well and remains so, which it sure seems like he is and will be. That's the most important part of this, but this is a big deal in the context of Purdue's season, too.

{{ article.author_name }}