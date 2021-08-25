Weekly Word: The Alliance, Brady Allen and more

In the short term, this was a practical move, for the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 to huddle together in de facto opposition to the SEC's growing strength.

The SEC had just taken on the form of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, and so there wasn't much choice but to cross the streams.

It makes perfect sense for the three leagues that just watched from the sideline as Texas and Oklahoma razed the Big 12 and raised the SEC up another hundred pegs band together, for the sake of clout, for the sake of TV appeal and in the interest of scheduling.

But the short-term value of this might be fleeting — almost nothing tangible changes right away — and the long-term viability cloudy.