Weekly Word: The Big — and Right — Play, recruiting rankings and more
Today, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature. We're calling it the Weekly Word.
Why? Because it has words, it's posted weekly and we're just that unimaginative. (Actual feedback from Week 1: Definitely like the content, but a new name would be useful.)
Anyway, here are some random thoughts for the week, most of which will be Purdue-related.
Share all your weekly words on our premium message board.
'THE RIGHT PLAY'
Toward the end of a game in which every little thing mattered, Carsen Edwards made the play of the game — perhaps the season thus far — when he passed to Grady Eifert in the final minute of overtime in Purdue's eventual overtime win at Wisconsin. Eifert was fouled, made both free throws and the Boilermakers maintained the lead those shots yielded.
It brought something to mind.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news