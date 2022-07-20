Weekly Word: The Big Ten's expanding horizons, Purdue football and more

So next week is Big Ten media day in Indianapolis.

Gee, I wonder what people are going to want to talk about.

As a relative newcomer to the Big Ten still, Jeff Brohm will probably be spared the monotony of 100-percent of his questions being about conference expansion. League long-haulers Kirk Ferentz and Bret Bielema and Paul Chryst and Jim Harbaugh, probably not so much. Scott Frost may get a question about something other than probably getting fired.

Anyway, obviously, this is going to be treated like the only story that matters around the Big Ten, even though there's a season to be played, which is kind of the whole point of these media dog-and-pony shows.

My strong suspicion here is that the Big Ten is standing pat for the time being, perhaps the long haul. With the media rights deal supposedly coming down soon, wouldn't it be counter-intuitive to expand after the TV contracts are negotiated? What am I missing there?