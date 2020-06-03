News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 17:08:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Weekly Word: The Class of 2022, new challenges and leadership

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's Matt Painter
Matt Painter has 1-2-3-4 scholarships to fill in 2022. (USA Today Sports)

KICKING OFF A KEY CLASS

Wednesday's flurry of Class of 2022 scholarship offers — at least three of them, with more potentially to come — issued by Purdue was something of a jumping-off point for a recruiting cycle that'll be very different for the Boilermakers than the one that will have preceded it.

Whereas the COVID-19 shutdown may actually turn out to help Purdue with the 2021 class — since it has just one more scholarship to fill and now fewer than five remaining high-end targets it's long been entrenched with – the 2022 class will bring challenges.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}