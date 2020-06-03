Wednesday's flurry of Class of 2022 scholarship offers — at least three of them, with more potentially to come — issued by Purdue was something of a jumping-off point for a recruiting cycle that'll be very different for the Boilermakers than the one that will have preceded it.

Whereas the COVID-19 shutdown may actually turn out to help Purdue with the 2021 class — since it has just one more scholarship to fill and now fewer than five remaining high-end targets it's long been entrenched with – the 2022 class will bring challenges.