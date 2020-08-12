GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The fall season that won't be, what's next and more

I’ve never covered a story like this one, and I hope like hell I never have to again, one where a whole Big Ten season, and perhaps in time a whole college football season, blows up and my opinions on the matter vary so widely from one day to the next.

To hell with this virus. That’s the most important point I can make here. Screw you, COVID-19.

That’s what all of us have said to ourselves so many times the past few months, sometimes perhaps with language a bit more colorful, and the one inarguable reality in a time where damn near everything else is apparently arguable.

At the end of the day, the college football season isn’t the world’s, or this country’s, biggest problem. So many people have lost so much more than getting to watch or play football on Saturdays, tailgate and maybe melt down on an Internet message board after a loss. My heart goes out to those people and always will, as theoretical to me as most of them may be. I’ve been extremely fortunate in this regard, and I remind myself of that as often as I can.