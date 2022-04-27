Weekly Word: The future of the NCAA, the NFL draft and more

Mark Emmert's out, the much-maligned pin cushion who's headed up the much-maligned NCAA having announced his looming departure, effective no later than the end of June.

Next June.

Next June?!

I'm not here to eviscerate Emmert the way most folks with platforms have or will. That piñata was split open and spewing candy years ago.

I could sit here and recant how courts have been demolishing the NCAA at all levels for years, or how the FBI's investigation into college basketball scandal and the challenge of navigating the pandemic tore all the clothes off this toothless emperor. I could detail all the well-intentioned but misguided moves made over the years, from Emmert's over-reach on the Penn State scandal to the ill-conceived, knee-jerk granting of the COVID year, to destructive transfer reform, which to the best of my recollection, no one was even really asking for.

I could detail all that stuff again, but I won't.