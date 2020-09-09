 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The NCAA Tournament, Big Ten silence and more
Weekly Word: The NCAA Tournament, Big Ten silence and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

NCAA basketball
College basketball has to be careful to not get too crazy as it does what has to be done to make this season work. (AP)

BLOATED BUBBLE

This year, whatever must be done just to have sports must be done, within the realm of good sense at least.

But what changes come in order to simply make things work under duress mustn't fundamentally change our normal.

In baseball, they're starting extra innings with a runner — the potential winning run — on second base. It's a practical matter to make a season in which 60(ish) games are shoe-horned into a short period of time more manageable. Understandable. But I don't think anyone wants a new normal for baseball starting next year in which games are won by a sacrifice bunt, then a wild pitch.

