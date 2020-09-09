GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The NCAA Tournament, Big Ten silence and more

This year, whatever must be done just to have sports must be done, within the realm of good sense at least.

But what changes come in order to simply make things work under duress mustn't fundamentally change our normal.

In baseball, they're starting extra innings with a runner — the potential winning run — on second base. It's a practical matter to make a season in which 60(ish) games are shoe-horned into a short period of time more manageable. Understandable. But I don't think anyone wants a new normal for baseball starting next year in which games are won by a sacrifice bunt, then a wild pitch.