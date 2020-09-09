GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: The NCAA Tournament, Big Ten silence and more

Weekly Word: The NCAA Tournament, Big Ten silence and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
BLOATED BUBBLE
This year, whatever must be done just to have sports must be done, within the realm of good sense at least.
But what changes come in order to simply make things work under duress mustn't fundamentally change our normal.
In baseball, they're starting extra innings with a runner — the potential winning run — on second base. It's a practical matter to make a season in which 60(ish) games are shoe-horned into a short period of time more manageable. Understandable. But I don't think anyone wants a new normal for baseball starting next year in which games are won by a sacrifice bunt, then a wild pitch.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news