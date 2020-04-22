Purdue's in a solid spot with the 2021 basketball class, in the mix with several really good players, with one already committed, and the percentages looking pretty favorable that it can get at least one more, whoever it may be.

That said, these processes always evolve and this week, perhaps it did to a certain extent.

Whether Purdue really presses for Oregon big man transfer Francis Okoro, I don't know, but I'm certain there is some measure of interest there, and there should be, not only because Okoro is good — a former top-50 national prospect who played meaningful minutes the past two seasons at a relative power program — but because of the circumstances.

The mission for so many coaches nowadays: Be old, and stay that way.