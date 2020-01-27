As Purdue's performance has wobbled back and forth this season on an every-other-game sort of basis, its results tied largely to venue, it's felt like the Boilermakers have just needed something to happen.

Whatever it may be, something.

Anything.

Last year, it was overtime in Madison, the Boilermakers outlasting Wisconsin on its home floor, scoring the win that turned their season. You know how things played out thereafter.

This season, Purdue waits, waits for that pivot point. Turned out, the Virginia game wasn't it, nor the Ohio game — Purdue's only road win thus far — nor the Michigan State game. After each, inconsistencies endured.