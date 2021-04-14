 GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Trevion Williams, transfer reform and more
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-14 14:44:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Weekly Word: Trevion Williams, transfer reform and more

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.

Purdue's Trevion Williams
Trevion Williams has put his name into the NBA Draft, having 'til July to decide whether to return to Purdue or not. (AP)

NO REASON NOT TO

This week, Purdue All-America candidate Trevion Williams announced he'll go through the NBA Draft process this spring, whatever that process may actually look like in these strange times.

He'll do so while keeping his college basketball eligibility intact.

As he should have.

There's no really compelling reason to not do this in the name of fact-finding and one's advancement as a player.

It doesn't matter that Williams isn't projected by the majority as a draft pick at this point. Purdue's had far less accomplished players do this very thing and it was the same story for them: No good reason not to.

My guess is Williams comes back to Purdue for next season, but his path to the next level is worth exploring.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}