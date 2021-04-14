GoldandBlack - Weekly Word: Trevion Williams, transfer reform and more

This week, Purdue All-America candidate Trevion Williams announced he'll go through the NBA Draft process this spring, whatever that process may actually look like in these strange times.

He'll do so while keeping his college basketball eligibility intact.

As he should have.

There's no really compelling reason to not do this in the name of fact-finding and one's advancement as a player.

It doesn't matter that Williams isn't projected by the majority as a draft pick at this point. Purdue's had far less accomplished players do this very thing and it was the same story for them: No good reason not to.

My guess is Williams comes back to Purdue for next season, but his path to the next level is worth exploring.