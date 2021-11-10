Weekly Word: Trey Kaufman-Renn, basketball's signees and more

In my far-too-many years covering Purdue basketball recruiting, I've not come across many high school players more thoughtful, self-aware and process-driven than Trey Kaufman-Renn, characteristics that will suit him well now that he's a frozen asset, bound to redshirt this season.

I'm sure a wide range of emotions hit any player when such things occur, but I'd imagine there aren't many better suited to understand the big picture, and grasp the upshot, which for Kaufman-Renn is considerable. It's been well-documented the basketball metamorphosis he's been working toward for quite some time. It's well known that he was set back by an untimely injury back in June, literally the night before he moved to Purdue. You all know that Purdue has too many players right now for everyone to get theirs.

As surprising as it may seem to see a player of Kaufman-Renn's profile laying out his freshman season, this move makes all the sense in the world for both player and team, which now has simplified a crowded fray for minutes and just became a little less inexperienced defensively, which can be a plus.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is eager, quite so, but also sharp enough to understand that his time isn't now.