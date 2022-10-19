Not being negative here, but my guess is that this season, Purdue may not win the Big Ten outright and may not come within an eye lash of the Final Four. And for a distinctly transitional year, that would be OK.

But my strong suspicion is also that the parallels between this season and 2018-2019 will crystalize more and more as the season gets underway in a few weeks.

Last time Purdue turned over this much personnel and slid this many players into new or more expansive roles, that team was built around Carsen Edwards (and to a lesser extent Ryan Cline). This year's team is built around a polar-opposite foundation, Zach Edey (and to a lesser extent, the rest of the frontcourt).