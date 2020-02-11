Rewind back to the three-minute mark at Northwestern, where Purdue's season was laying flat on the table, vital signs faint.

I can't think of a better word to describe the Boilermakers' standing in that moment than simply, "screwed."

They were, about to lose at awful Northwestern in what amounted to an NCAA Tournament elimination game, their road realities as punctuated as ever.

Then, Eric Hunter made a couple shots, Northwestern fumbled a couple balls and then Jahaad Proctor made a big three and Sasha Stefanovic an even bigger one, and before you knew it, Purdue was walking away from the Hindenburg none the worse for wear.

Maybe that was this year's Wisconsin game of last year, maybe not. Time will tell.