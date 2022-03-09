Weekly Word: Purdue's key to March success, context and more

It's championship season.

It's also elimination season, the manic time of year where every team's aspirations and every team's basketball mortality are constantly top of mind.

Purdue ought to be confident heading into the Big Ten and NCAA tournament, even as its fans seem to be suffering from a communal panic attack. The Boilermakers are really good even if there's been no championship to show for it to this point and even if the last three games since that needed week off haven't exactly been a showcase.

There's one reason above all others that Purdue's regular season was a bit unfulfilling, and there's one way that the Boilermakers can give themselves the best chance to make the postseason different.

It has defined Purdue's season to this point.

Valuing possessions.