Weekly Word: 'We underachieved' and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
ON TO THE NEXT ONE
Purdue was one of the best teams in college basketball this past season, but Matt Painter's basketball sensibilities never really seemed to get through to a Boilermaker team that peaked at No. 1 nationally.
"We were a top-10 team from start to finish," Painter said this week, months after that season ended in the Sweet 16, "but in my opinion, we under-achieved, and the way I look at it, that's on me.
"Every stop (along the way) ... I felt like we should have won our league, we should have won the Big Ten Tournament and we should have gotten to the Final Four, and the only person I can look at over all of that is myself. You have to be better at having a pulse on your team and getting them ready."
