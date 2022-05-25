Weekly Word: 'We underachieved' and more

Purdue was one of the best teams in college basketball this past season, but Matt Painter's basketball sensibilities never really seemed to get through to a Boilermaker team that peaked at No. 1 nationally.

"We were a top-10 team from start to finish," Painter said this week, months after that season ended in the Sweet 16, "but in my opinion, we under-achieved, and the way I look at it, that's on me.

"Every stop (along the way) ... I felt like we should have won our league, we should have won the Big Ten Tournament and we should have gotten to the Final Four, and the only person I can look at over all of that is myself. You have to be better at having a pulse on your team and getting them ready."