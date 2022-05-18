Weekly Word: Wide receivers, NCAA changes and more
The Weekly Word is GoldandBlack.com's weekly, obviously, column covering Purdue football, basketball and recruiting, as well as college sports issues, the true meaning of life, or whatever other topics might come to mind in a given week.
ONE BIG MUST FOR 2022
As soon as Aidan O'Connell opted to come back for his sixth year, he gave Purdue a chance, an opportunity for the success of 2021 to beget success in 2022.
Having O'Connell back gives Purdue a chance to be pretty potent on offense, to have a chance against most anyone by throwing it all over the field and ideally, putting up a bunch of points.
But, Purdue's got a problem in this context, too, the solution to which, or lack thereof, will inevitably guide its success level now.
David Bell's gone a year early to the NFL. Milton Wright's now gone a year early due to ineligibility. Neither loss came as a shock, and there's been no issue whatsoever backfilling the wide receiver ranks with talent.
The problem: That talent's medical track record.
