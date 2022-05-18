Weekly Word: Wide receivers, NCAA changes and more

As soon as Aidan O'Connell opted to come back for his sixth year, he gave Purdue a chance, an opportunity for the success of 2021 to beget success in 2022.

Having O'Connell back gives Purdue a chance to be pretty potent on offense, to have a chance against most anyone by throwing it all over the field and ideally, putting up a bunch of points.

But, Purdue's got a problem in this context, too, the solution to which, or lack thereof, will inevitably guide its success level now.

David Bell's gone a year early to the NFL. Milton Wright's now gone a year early due to ineligibility. Neither loss came as a shock, and there's been no issue whatsoever backfilling the wide receiver ranks with talent.

The problem: That talent's medical track record.