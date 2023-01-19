Over the last 25 years, Purdue has produced a number of All-American wide receiver. 2023 Purdue signee Jaron Tibbs looks to be the next in the line of great wide receiver to call West Lafayette home.

Tibbs was one of the best wide receivers in Indiana for the 2023 recruiting class and rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals. The Indianapolis native chose Purdue over offers from Iowa, Northern Illinois, Miami (OH) and Ball State among others.

He will come to Purdue after four years at Indiana high school football powerhouse Cathedral. The Irish have the second most IHSAA football state championships in Indiana history with 14.

Tibbs will not arrive on campus until the summer as he graduates high school this spring. The football standout also plays for the reigning Class 4A IHSAA State Champion Irish alongside Michigan State commitment and No. 9 player in the 2023 recruiting class, Xavier Booker.

The Purdue signee leaves Cathedral as one of the best players in program history. He broke the all-time receiving record with 2,519 yards for his career, over 500 yards more than the second most in Cathedral history. That includes passing former Ohio State wide receiver and current NFL star Terry McLaurin. He also finished with 158 receptions and 24 total touchdowns during his career.

A pair of Tibbs' former teammates are familiar to Purdue, 2023 verbal commitment Kendrick Gilbert and 2024 target Danny O'Neil. The trio won back-to-back IHSAA Class 4A State Championships in 2021 and 2022.

See what Tibbs had to say about his decision to go to Purdue, expectations for his time in West Lafayette and more in "Welcome Aboard."