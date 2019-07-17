When he first took the job at Purdue, former Western Kentucky coach Jeff Brohm went up against his former employer for a few recruits, especially in the state of Kentucky. Now, the two programs don't run into each other much on the recruiting trail, at least until recently. Class of 2020 Georgia wide receiver Jacorrei Turner has changed that, as the talented wideout recently visited the Hilltoppers and will soon make his way to West Lafayette. Rivals.com caught up with Turner at the Powerade 7-on-7 over the weekend to talk about his options.

"I went up to Western Kentucky for a visit right before the end of the dead period and I just set up an official visit with Purdue for the fall."

Western Kentucky: "it was a good visit. I had a good time. I was like a hang out with some of the coaches and stuff, pretty laid back. They have a new coaching staff and they are trying to get back to where they usually are. They have a new playbook and some transfers coming in and they are planning on having a good season again this year. They told me they like my length and they think I would be a great fit in their offense. They see me as more of a hybrid tight end and a guy who can split out and create mismatches. I think I'm a wide receiver but I like both. I think I'm going to go back there for an official visit."

Purdue: "I've been talking to Purdue a lot and they want me to come up there for an official visit during the season. I don't have an offer from them and I haven't been up there before but they said they didn't think I would consider them so they didn't really pursue me earlier. Now that see that it's a little later in the process and I'm still looking around so we have started to develop that relationship. They had an exciting offense last year with Rondale Moore and guys like that. They have recruiting some good weapons and I like that about their offense. Playing in that offense would be great. They want me to come up there and I think once I do I can get that offer. I'm exciting to take that visit. I want to see the coaching staff in action and see how I might fit in with the players."