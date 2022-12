News broke Tuesday morning that now former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters would be named Purdue's new head football coach. It differed from the typical hire that Purdue had been known for over the last 15 years. Walters could be a breath of fresh air in West Lafayette with his defensive background and pedigree as an assistant coach.

The hiring was met with mixed reviews amongst fans, but what do the players think of their new head coach? Let's take a look: