First, Mason Gillis got hurt, costing him most of the spring and summer prior to his senior year.

Then, he required a second surgery, costing him that senior year.

Then, he got to Purdue, and redshirted, an idea that's grown on him considerably with the benefit of hindsight.

Then, a pandemic, limiting his ability again to play competitive basketball, even if it was off-season basketball.

Needless to say there probably aren't many college basketball players out there as eager to play — just to play — as Purdue's redshirt freshman forward is.

Earlier this summer, as Purdue moved toward its summer training, Boilermaker players were able to find ways to play pickup games.

"I've was just cherishing those because that's really the only competition that I've been able to get for almost two-and-a-half years, other than in practice," Gillis said. "Just playing straight five-on-five games. ... I'm just waiting for the chance. I'm not gonna let it pass me and I'm not gonna take anything for granted. Whenever the season rolls around, if it does, I know I'm ready."

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound redshirt freshman is unproven to this point — one of five scholarship newcomers who'll debut this season — but hopes are high that he can impact this season considerably, as he and returnee Aaron Wheeler figure to assume the lion's share of the minutes at Purdue's forward position alongside center Trevion Williams.

Here's a look at what Purdue might expect from Gillis this season.