Kyle Macy arrived in West Lafayette in the fall of 1975 after being named Indiana Mr. Basketball following the 1974-75 season at Peru, Ind.

The smooth-shooting guard quickly joined the lineup for Fred Schaus and made an impact as a freshman en route to averaging 13.8 points. It helped that Bruce Parkinson had gotten hurt, creating an opportunity for Macy to play extended minutes his first season in West Lafayette.



But Macy felt like his playing time would be compromised as a sophomore in a crowded Boilermaker backcourt, and he left for Kentucky after his promising freshman season.

What if Macy had remained at Purdue?



