Mark Herrmann and Purdue were primed for a big 1980 season. A Big Ten title and Rose Bowl berth were the goals coming off a 10-win season in 1979.



But things began poorly when Herrmann injured the thumb on his throwing hand in preseason practice and missed a big opening game at Notre Dame. It was an opportunity to set the stage for a big season. But the Boilermakers lost handily, 31-10, in front of a national TV audience, setting a bad tone to the season for Purdue ... and hurting Herrmann's Heisman hopes.

The Boilermakers rallied to enjoy a 9-3 season (7-1 Big Ten), capped by a third bowl win in a row for Herrmann and Co. Still, more was expected.



What if Herrmann had not injured his thumb in preseason work? How would that have impacted Purdue? How much did the ND loss hurt Herrmann's Heisman hopes?



If you're a member of our site, click here to join the "What If" discussion.

If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.