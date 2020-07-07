The late Morgan Burke enjoyed one of the longest tenures ever for any Big Ten athletic director, ruling Purdue's department for 23 years from 1993-2016. But his stewardship almost ended in 1997-98.



In October 1997, Burke said he would resign effective February 1998 to take a job at Inland Steel as vice president for human resources. He previously had worked at Inland Steel prior to matriculating to Purdue. However, in December 1997, Burke changed him mind: He would stay in the big leather chair at Purdue.



But what if Burke had opted not to return to Purdue? Who would have replaced him as athletic director?

If you're a member of our site, click here to join the "What If" discussion.

If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.