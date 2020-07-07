What if ... Morgan Burke had left in 1997?
The late Morgan Burke enjoyed one of the longest tenures ever for any Big Ten athletic director, ruling Purdue's department for 23 years from 1993-2016. But his stewardship almost ended in 1997-98.
In October 1997, Burke said he would resign effective February 1998 to take a job at Inland Steel as vice president for human resources. He previously had worked at Inland Steel prior to matriculating to Purdue. However, in December 1997, Burke changed him mind: He would stay in the big leather chair at Purdue.
But what if Burke had opted not to return to Purdue? Who would have replaced him as athletic director?
If you're a member of our site, click here to join the "What If" discussion.
If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.