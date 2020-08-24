What if ... Purdue had not hired Fred Akers?
Like all coaching hires, Fred Akers' arrival for the 1987 season was met with excitement and anticipation. Anything seemed possible for a program looking to get on track after the failed Leon Burtnett era.
It would be the 100th season of Boilermaker football, and Purdue was gonna celebrate with a new coach from Texas who brought a glossy resume from Austin to West Lafayette.
Alas, Akers was a colossol bust.
He debuted with a 3-7-1 record ... and it was downhill from there in a dreadful four-year run most Purdue fans want expunged from their memory.
That leaves us to wonder … What if? What if Purdue had hired someone else? A lengthy list of potential candidates included some interesting names: Maryland's Bobby Ross, West Virginia's Don Nehlen, Colorado's Bill McCartney and Arizona's Larry Smith, to list just a few.
Share your thoughts. Who would you have hired instead of Akers?
If you're a member of our site, click here to join the "what if" discussion.
If you're not yet a member, click here to sign up now.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.