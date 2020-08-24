 What if | Fred Akers | Purdue University Boilermakers football
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 08:32:12 -0500') }} football

What if ... Purdue had not hired Fred Akers?

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
A look at possible candidates to replace Leon Burtnett listed in the Lafayette Journal & Courier in Nov. 1986.
Like all coaching hires, Fred Akers' arrival for the 1987 season was met with excitement and anticipation. Anything seemed possible for a program looking to get on track after the failed Leon Burtnett era.

It would be the 100th season of Boilermaker football, and Purdue was gonna celebrate with a new coach from Texas who brought a glossy resume from Austin to West Lafayette.

Alas, Akers was a colossol bust.

He debuted with a 3-7-1 record ... and it was downhill from there in a dreadful four-year run most Purdue fans want expunged from their memory.

That leaves us to wonder … What if? What if Purdue had hired someone else? A lengthy list of potential candidates included some interesting names: Maryland's Bobby Ross, West Virginia's Don Nehlen, Colorado's Bill McCartney and Arizona's Larry Smith, to list just a few.

Share your thoughts. Who would you have hired instead of Akers?

Bobby Ross was one potential candidate for Purdue. He went on to lead San Diego to the Super Bowl in the 1994 season.
{{ article.author_name }}