It was December 1986. Leon Burtnett was on his way out. Purdue needed a football coach. And Boilermaker A.D. George King had his man: former Purdue player and assistant Ron Meyer. Or so King thought.



On his way to West Lafayette to be introduced as the next Purdue coach, Meyer was intercepted by the Indianapolis Colts and became their coach instead. It was a stunning turn of events that forever altered the path of Boilermaker football.



What if Purdue had landed Meyer?



