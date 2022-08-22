What is Purdue's best unit? 1-10 ranking

It starts with tackles Branson Deen and Lawrence Johnson and includes Jack Sullivan and Kydran Jenkins on the edges.

Wait, there’s more to the 2022 Purdue defensive line: Scotty Humpich, Khordae Sydnor, Yanni Karlaftis, Nic Caraway, Joe Anderson, Cole Brevard and Prince Boyd. On and on it goes for a line that shapes up to be one of the strongest units on the team—even with George Karlaftis gone and Damarjhe Lewis out for the season with injury.



How do all of the Boilermaker units stack up in 2022?

Let’s rank 'em.

