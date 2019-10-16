Friday afternoon, Purdue football gained a significant recruiting addition with the commitment of Rivals.com four-star wide receiver Maliq Carr.

So, too, though, Purdue basketball might have.

Though it will undoubtedly be a very difficult act to pull off, Carr intends to play both sports in college, to join Purdue's basketball team as a walk-on following football season.

"One sport, as is, can be hell, and two sports will be really hard," Carr said this past summer, "but I'm doing it because nobody else really does it, and I think I have the right mentality to do it."