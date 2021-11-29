Jeff Brohm admitted it: He's tired. The Purdue coached looked it after securing the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday night with a 44-7 victory over Indiana to punctuate an 8-4 regular season.

"Well, I want to take a couple of naps," said Brohm. "I'm pretty tired. Thanksgiving, I probably wasn't as festive as I should (have been). I think I took two naps."