What To Expect: Signing Day at Purdue
More: Purdue's 2020 commitments
Today, Jeff Brohm and staff sign their fourth Purdue recruiting class, or at least most of it, as the college football early signing period kicks off.
Here's what to expect.
ACTIVITY
This was to be the busiest signing day in some time around Purdue — some of the expected activity occurred Tuesday night — as Purdue will wake up Wednesday morning with scholarship space (publicly) unspoken for and dominoes sure to fall. What was initially supposed to be a small class now projects to push the limit of 25.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news