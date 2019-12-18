News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 03:13:51 -0600') }} football Edit

What To Expect: Signing Day at Purdue

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Jeff Brohm and his staff sign their fourth Purdue recruiting class Wednesday, or at least the majority of it.
Jeff Brohm and his staff sign their fourth Purdue recruiting class Wednesday, or at least the majority of it. (USA Today Sports)

More: Purdue's 2020 commitments

Today, Jeff Brohm and staff sign their fourth Purdue recruiting class, or at least most of it, as the college football early signing period kicks off.

Here's what to expect.


ACTIVITY

This was to be the busiest signing day in some time around Purdue — some of the expected activity occurred Tuesday night — as Purdue will wake up Wednesday morning with scholarship space (publicly) unspoken for and dominoes sure to fall. What was initially supposed to be a small class now projects to push the limit of 25.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}