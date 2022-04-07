What to watch for in spring game: Offense

Purdue is coming off a 9-4 season capped by a scintillating Music City Bowl overtime win vs. Tennessee.

What's next?

The spring game on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium (12 p.m. ET kickoff on BTN) will offer an early look. Questions loom, but there's a lot to like. The Boilermakers have plenty of momentum as the program enters a sixth season under Jeff Brohm's stewardship.

Here's what to watch for at each position on offense.