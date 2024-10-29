Advertisement

Quick thoughts - Purdue 87, Creighton 93(Exhibition Game)

Purdue loses an exhibition road game despite Braden Smith going off for 31 points.

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue volleyball swept in sold-out Mackey matchup

Purdue was swept Saturday in its final game in Mackey Arena.

 • Israel Schuman
How to watch Purdue at Creighton exhibition game

Find out where to watch Purdue take on Creighton on the road.

 • Casey Bartley
Purdue Weekend Sports Preview: October 25-27

Volleyball is taking vcenter stage against this weekend. For the second time this year Purdue will play in a sold out

 • Travis Miller
Making sense of Purdue's big men

For the first time in a long time, Purdue's bigs are more mystery than All-American. How will it play out?

 • Casey Bartley

Published Oct 29, 2024
What to watch for: Purdue women's basketball vs. Indiana Tech
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Purdue women's basketball is almost back, with Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers taking on Indiana Tech in an exhibition clash in Mackey Arena to mark the unofficial start to the college basketball season.

The Boilermakers have seven new pieces added to the puzzle and tonight will be the first time this Purdue team is in action for the world to see. Boiler Upload provides four things to watch during Purdue's exhibition showdown against Indiana Tech.

