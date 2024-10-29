What to watch for: Purdue women's basketball vs. Indiana Tech

Purdue women's basketball is almost back, with Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers taking on Indiana Tech in an exhibition clash in Mackey Arena to mark the unofficial start to the college basketball season.

The Boilermakers have seven new pieces added to the puzzle and tonight will be the first time this Purdue team is in action for the world to see. Boiler Upload provides four things to watch during Purdue's exhibition showdown against Indiana Tech.