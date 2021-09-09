Payne Durham’s dad had a message for Jack Plummer on Friday before the Oregon State game.

“Just throw it to 87,” said Plummer.

Plummer heeded the advice. Good thing. Because without Durham, No. 87 in your program, victory may have eluded Purdue in its season opening 30-21 victory vs. Oregon State on Saturday night. The duo connected often, with Durham catching seven passes for 120 yards, averaging 17.1 yards per grab. He was named the John Mackey Award Tight End of the Week.



The Boilermakers will look to move to 2-0 as they head to UConn to play this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.