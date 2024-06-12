The updated Rivals150 dropped on Wednesday afternoon, which featured a pair of in-state Purdue basketball targets in the class, Trent Sisley and Braylon Mullins . The Indiana Elite teammates, along with fellow four-star Malachi Moreno, have helped their AAU squad to a perfect record during the spring and will be one of the favorite for next month's Adidas 3SSB Palmetto Road Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Braylon Mullins was one of the biggest risers in the update, jumping 57 spots from No. 88 to come in as the No. 31 player in the country in the new rankings. That leap was the third largest behind Brandon Lee and XZavion Mitchell, who moved up 63 and 77 spots respectively.

The Greenfield-Central (Ind.) guard blew up on the Adidas 3SSB circuit this spring, averaging 18.3 points, while shooting 51% from the field and 44% from three-point range. He's also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-5 guard added offers from the Boilermakers, Michigan, North Carolina, UConn, Alabama, Kansas, Tennessee, Michigan State and others after that breakout on the AAU scene.

Purdue has made Mullins one of its top priorities in the class and are set to host him for a visit at the end of the month.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy had this to say of Mullins last week:

"I loved what I saw from Braylon Mullins this spring and having watched his development up close, there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a top-50 prospect in this class. Mullins currently sits on the No. 88 line, but that is set to change dramatically next week. An Indiana native, Mullins is a priority target for Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson but has earned offers from heavy-hitters such as Kansas, North Carolina and UConn through his play on the adidas 3SSB Circuit this spring, so his recruitment promises to be as exciting as his quickly developing game."