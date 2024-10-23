in other news
VIDEO: Purdue WBB head coach Katie Gearlds speaks after Fan Day
Following Purdue basketball Fan Day festivities in Mackey Arena, women's head coach Katie Gearlds speaks to media.
The Morning After: Takeaways from Purdue's 35-0 loss to No. 2 Oregon
On the heels of Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night, Boiler Upload offers five takeaways in "The Morning After"
One step forward, two steps back: Purdue falls to Oregon 35-0
After taking a step forward a week ago, Ryan Walters and Purdue took two back with Friday night's loss to Oregon.
VIDEO: Ryan Walters speaks after Purdue’s loss to Oregon
Purdue head coach Ryan Walters after the Boilermakers’ 35-0 loss to Oregon on Friday night.
Quick Wrap | Oregon 35, Purdue 0| Shut out at home
Purdue loses its sixth straight as it hosts Big Ten Oregon for the first time.
Only five Boilermakers played over four games in their debut campaigns last seasons, burning a potential redshirt season, and for the most part have been part of Purdue's plans coming into the year. That number has already increased this fall, with more potentially to be added into the equation during the latter half of the season.
Boiler Upload takes a look at which of Purdue's true freshmen have burned their redshirts and how they've performed thus far this season.
Spencer Porath: Kicker
The most productive and used true freshman this season has been kicker Spencer Porath, who earned the starting role over Ben Freehill coming out of fall camp, and has played in all seven of Purdue's games. The scholarship specialist out of Brownsburg High School is 5-7 on field goal attempts, with both misses coming between 30-39 yards. He is a perfect 15-15 on extra point attempts as well.
Tarrion Grant: Cornerback
One of the Boilermakers' top recruits in the 2024 class, former four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant, entered the mix for Kevin Kane from day one, starting the first three games of the season. Grant has played 160 snaps across Purdue's seven games, but has seen his workload decrease of late, playing just three snaps against Oregon last Friday. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 55.3 and a coverage grade of 58.0 this season.
Shamar Rigby: Wide receiver
The first of two true freshmen who have played a fairly consistent role with the Boilermakers' offense, Shamar Rigby. The wide receiver, similar to Grant, earned the starting role out of camp due to injuries but has seen his role diminish since being taken out of the starting lineup. Rigby has five catches for 27 yards and has been a part of the Boilermakers' reserve group for the last three games.
Demeco Kennedy: Defensive tackle
True freshman defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy is the second Purdue defender to play in six games this season, appearing on the depth chart since week one. Kennedy has held a reserve role, getting double-digit snaps the first three weeks of the year. That has tapered off in recent weeks, playing less than ten snaps in the next three games before not seeing the field against Oregon on Friday.
Jaheim Merriweather: Running back
The second offensive player that's burned their redshirt this season is freshman running back Jaheim Merriweather. The 6-foot-2 tailback has played in six games between offense and special teams, serving as the third back behind Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III. Merriweather has eight carries for 52 yards and a score out of the Purdue backfield.
Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable: Safeties
A pair of true freshmen defensive backs have carved out roles on Purdue's special teams units, as Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable have played in seven and six games respectively in the third phase of the game. Hudkins has been credited with one tackle on kickoff coverage and has played the eighth most special teams snaps of any Boilermakers. The former three-star recruit got in for three snaps defensively in the Indiana State game as well. Marable has played 46 special teams snaps, all of kickoff coverage and kickoff returns.
Who could be next?
Smiley Bradford: Safety
While Smiley Bradford has played in two games this season, he will likely clear the four game threshold and then some by the end of the season. The talented defensive back missed the first five games of the season with a broken collarbone, but broke into the starting lineup just two games upon his return.
The freshman getting extended playing time hasn't gone to plan just yet, as Bradford is the lowest graded Purdue defender by Pro Football Focus. It has been a big struggle in coverage, allowing an 83% completion percentage for 87 yards. He has eight tackles across two games and will likely remain in the regular rotation with Nyland Green out.
