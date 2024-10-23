Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Spencer Porath (35) kicks an extra point during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Imagespurd (Photo by © Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images)

Only five Boilermakers played over four games in their debut campaigns last seasons, burning a potential redshirt season, and for the most part have been part of Purdue's plans coming into the year. That number has already increased this fall, with more potentially to be added into the equation during the latter half of the season. Boiler Upload takes a look at which of Purdue's true freshmen have burned their redshirts and how they've performed thus far this season.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)

Spencer Porath: Kicker

The most productive and used true freshman this season has been kicker Spencer Porath, who earned the starting role over Ben Freehill coming out of fall camp, and has played in all seven of Purdue's games. The scholarship specialist out of Brownsburg High School is 5-7 on field goal attempts, with both misses coming between 30-39 yards. He is a perfect 15-15 on extra point attempts as well.

Tarrion Grant: Cornerback

One of the Boilermakers' top recruits in the 2024 class, former four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant, entered the mix for Kevin Kane from day one, starting the first three games of the season. Grant has played 160 snaps across Purdue's seven games, but has seen his workload decrease of late, playing just three snaps against Oregon last Friday. He has a Pro Football Focus grade of 55.3 and a coverage grade of 58.0 this season.

Shamar Rigby: Wide receiver

The first of two true freshmen who have played a fairly consistent role with the Boilermakers' offense, Shamar Rigby. The wide receiver, similar to Grant, earned the starting role out of camp due to injuries but has seen his role diminish since being taken out of the starting lineup. Rigby has five catches for 27 yards and has been a part of the Boilermakers' reserve group for the last three games.

Demeco Kennedy: Defensive tackle

True freshman defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy is the second Purdue defender to play in six games this season, appearing on the depth chart since week one. Kennedy has held a reserve role, getting double-digit snaps the first three weeks of the year. That has tapered off in recent weeks, playing less than ten snaps in the next three games before not seeing the field against Oregon on Friday.

Jaheim Merriweather: Running back

The second offensive player that's burned their redshirt this season is freshman running back Jaheim Merriweather. The 6-foot-2 tailback has played in six games between offense and special teams, serving as the third back behind Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III. Merriweather has eight carries for 52 yards and a score out of the Purdue backfield.

Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable: Safeties

A pair of true freshmen defensive backs have carved out roles on Purdue's special teams units, as Ty Hudkins and D'Mon Marable have played in seven and six games respectively in the third phase of the game. Hudkins has been credited with one tackle on kickoff coverage and has played the eighth most special teams snaps of any Boilermakers. The former three-star recruit got in for three snaps defensively in the Indiana State game as well. Marable has played 46 special teams snaps, all of kickoff coverage and kickoff returns.



Who could be next?

Smiley Bradford: Safety