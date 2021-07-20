Purdue has faced some memorable players over the years.

Talent like Stanford’s John Elway, Ohio State’s Archie Griffin, Penn State’s LaVar Arrington and Notre Dame’s Tim Brown--among others--has battled the Boilermakers.

In recent years, Purdue has faced the likes of Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon, Ohio State’s Chase Young and Missouri’s Drew Lock, among others.

Who are the top players the Boilermakers will face in 2021? This is our roll call.