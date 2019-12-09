GoldandBlack.com has confirmed that the following players are in the NCAA transfer portal.

TE Darius Pittman

WR Noah Ellison

CB Tyler Hamilton

G/DT Alex Criddle

WR Jordan Bonner

LB Ja’Qurius Smith

DL Giovanni Reviere

None of those seven players were key contributors in 2019. And none figured to have a significant role on the 2020 squad.

Criddle was moved from defensive tackle to guard after the 2018 season and started the first five games of 2019 before falling from the rotation. He played the finale vs. Indiana back at defensive tackle.

Reviere started 13 games in 2018 as a redshirt freshman as a defensive end. He was moved to tackle in 2019 and played in just seven games with two tackles.

Bonner never was able to crack the rotation of a deep unit of wideouts. He never made a catch. Hamilton was in a similar situation. He moved from wideout to cornerback after 2018 in hopes of finding a niche on the field. It never happened. Hamilton played in six games with one tackle in 2019.

Pittman--shockingly--left the program after the season opener at Nevada. He made two catches in his career.



Smith didn't make a tackle in 2019 after notching one in 2018.



Purdue is trying to balance its roster. The program had just 15 players go through Senior Day. But it looks to be primed to sign a full allotment of 25 players in the 2020 recruiting class.

Expect more attrition.