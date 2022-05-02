Who's next? Purdue's possible 2023 NFL draft prospects

Who could be tabbed in 2023 when the draft is held in Kansas City, Mo.?

Could Purdue have more than three selections next year, which hasn’t happened since four were taken in 2006 (S Bernard Pollard, DE Ray Edwards, DE Rob Ninkovich, TE Charles Davis)?

Three Purdue players—DE George Karlaftis, WR David Bell and RB Zander Horvath—were drafted. The last time a trio of Boilermakers was selected? It was 2008, when TE Dustin Keller, DE Cliff Avril and LB Stanford Keglar were tabbed.

1. S/LB Jalen Graham: The top NFL prospect on the roster. And, it's not even close. Graham is a physical freak whose size and speed equip him to play all four downs as a safety/linebacker. A likely outside linebacker on Sundays, Graham could be a second-third round selection with a good senior season and 40 time.



2. CB Cory Trice: At 6-3, Trice has the size NFL teams covet at cornerback. A former safety, he's physical and can cover. If Trice shows he's healthy after missing most of 2021 with injury--and he runs a good 40--he could be picked as high as the third round.

3. WR Milton Wright: He is a classic big target (6-3, 195) the NFL likes. But a big question looms: Will he be academically eligible this season? If not, will that impact his draft stock? Play or not in 2022, Wright still should be picked--mid-rounds, likely--in this NFL "era of the receiver."

4. QB Aidan O’Connell: His rise from buried-on-the-depth-chart walk-on in 2019 to dark-horse Heisman contender in 2022 has been the stuff of Hollywood. Yes, O'Connell lacks athletic ability, but his throwing ability and savvy could be enough to get him drafted on Day Three. He opted to return for a sixth season in hopes of winning big and augmenting his pro prospects. The NFL is always interested in signal-callers. Why not O'Connell, who like David Blough would be a huge locker room asset?



5. TE Payne Durham: He passes the eyeball test, has nice hands and is an affable leader. But, he lacks speed. Will that scare off teams? Durham could be a Day Three selection but may have to settle for signing as a free agent.



DT Branson Deen, RB King Doerue, OT Eric Miller, DT Lawrence Johnson, DE Jack Sullivan, CB Jamari Brown, S Cam Allen, CB Reese Taylor, LB Kieren Douglas and LB Semisi Fakasiieiki most likely will project as free-agents.

Two wild-cards: WRs Broc Thompson and Tyrone Tracy, who are juniors. Will either turn pro after 2022?

