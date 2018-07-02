More: On Carsen Edwards' workload next season

As multi-year starter and captain P.J. Thompson departs, questions will be raised for Purdue at the position where questions are generally least welcomed: Point guard.

Is it Nojel Eastern, who was the Boilermakers' No. 2 at the position as a freshman, as a non-traditional sort of player in that role? He can play several other positions as a 6-foot-6, 220-some-pounder and likely will throughout his career.

Or is it Carsen Edwards, the All-American who'll have the ball in his hands as much as he can handle?

The answer to both, most likely: Yes.