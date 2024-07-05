Who will lead Purdue basketball in scoring? The case for Myles Colvin
On Wednesday we looked at Fletcher Loyer's case to lead Purdue basketball in scoring as he prepares to enter his third year as the starting guard opposite Braden Smith.
With Zach Edey gone, there is still a giant points production hole to fill and Purdue has multiple candidates that might take that void and make it their own.
This can't be stated enough - we are pro Braden Smith space. The scoring title is his if he wants it, but Smith will also make sure that plenty of guys around him will get a crack at putting up a lot of points.
So after looking at the betting favorites Wednesday, we'll take a look at a sophomore guard ready to lift off.
The most fun Purdue player to imagine jumping out as Purdue's leading scorer?
Look no further than true sophomore Myles Colvin who has NBA Lottery athleticism and a picture perfect jump shot. It never fully clicked last year, until it kind of did, and by that time Purdue was deep into Tournament play which is a testament to Colvin who grinded all season to catch up with college basketball and Purdue's big playbook.
Colvin didn't come into his freshman season as a lockdown defender - far from it. He was lost on that end, a lot, and it cost him early minutes in the season. But Colvin, who has the quiet confidence earned not just by talent but certainty that he's someone that will put in the work, became one of Purdue's best defenders on the wing towards the end of the season. That sounds like hyperbole, but his athleticism and length allows him to guard any position, particularly bigger shooters. He's never out of a play even if he is a half step behind, and he's shown a surprising ability to be a rim deterrant. He's plenty athletic to get above the rim and has his chase down badge turned up to gold. That could come in handy for a defense that won't have Edey roaming inside anymore.
That defensive flash towards the end of the season was one of Colvin's most impressive feats last year considering how he looked at that end of the floor to start the season.
It cost Colvin minutes, and for games he fell out of the rotation during the heart of the Big Ten schedule. It looked like Colvin would take a backseat to the more experience players around him. Colvin was the only true freshman on the roster last year.
But Colvin earned his way back in the rotation as Purdue made a run through the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament.
While doing that, Colvin shot 41% from three.
A curious thing happened when Braden Smith got into foul trouble in Purdue's loss in the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin. With Smith out, and Painter concerned for his offense still running without its lead guard, Painter went to Colvin off the bench.
It worked. Purdue didn't have many answers to make the offense work outside of Smith last year. (Ignoring that getting the ball to Edey was always Purdue's #1 goal.)
But Colvin's spacing, speed, and aggressiveness allowed space for Purdue's offense to work without Smith. Colvin has a lot of work to do with the ball in his hands, but with his jump shot and ability to attack close outs, he's a threat that can draw a lot of attention from the defense and take advantage of any help off him.
Colvin is now looking to expand on his game in his second season and become a secondary play maker for Purdue's offense.
"Ball handling was something that I really focused on this off seasos," Colvin said after a summer practice. "Just to relieve pressure from the point guards and Braden. I think that's huge for me."
If Colvin becomes another weapon with the ball in hand, he'll offer major relief for Purdue's back court where Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith thrived with an aggressive, fast twitch guard Lance Jones next to him.
Colvin is already looking even more comfortable and aggressive with his shot in summer practice.
There's no hesitation when Colvin has any space to shoot, he's letting it fly. Most guards have to find their jump shots again in college as they adjust to the speed of the game.
Disappointing freshman campaigns usually lead to big breakouts when it comes to three point shooting, but Colvin's shooting has never faltered.
And Colvin has a whole lot more in the tank. While Colvin isn't the most fluid athlete in terms of change of pace and direction, he's explosive and strong. He said he's worked a lot on his body in the off season.
He already has a great mid-range game and he was able to show it in sparks in an offense that really was not suited to the freshman. Adjusting to off the ball action, barely any touches, and no rhythm when it came to when and how he'd get his shots, finding any kind of efficiency.
Purdue will play faster next year. It will also play without two bigs for good stretches, allowing Colvin and fellow big, athletic wing Camden Heide to get out in transition.
Colvin is a transition dynamo, capable of finishing lobs and getting out in front of defenses on turnovers or rebounds. There's going to be a lot of points in those spaces with an offense that looks to run with Smith instead of waiting for Edey to get settled into the most efficient half court offense in the country.
Purdue will need those free points, and between them and an offense more familiar and tailored to Colvin, there's a path where Colvin explodes in the second season.
Which makes Colvin a +250 favorite to lead Purdue in scoring in this game of made up odds where no money will be accepted.