On Wednesday we looked at Fletcher Loyer's case to lead Purdue basketball in scoring as he prepares to enter his third year as the starting guard opposite Braden Smith.



With Zach Edey gone, there is still a giant points production hole to fill and Purdue has multiple candidates that might take that void and make it their own.



This can't be stated enough - we are pro Braden Smith space. The scoring title is his if he wants it, but Smith will also make sure that plenty of guys around him will get a crack at putting up a lot of points.



So after looking at the betting favorites Wednesday, we'll take a look at a sophomore guard ready to lift off.

Advertisement

The most fun Purdue player to imagine jumping out as Purdue's leading scorer? Look no further than true sophomore Myles Colvin who has NBA Lottery athleticism and a picture perfect jump shot. It never fully clicked last year, until it kind of did, and by that time Purdue was deep into Tournament play which is a testament to Colvin who grinded all season to catch up with college basketball and Purdue's big playbook. Colvin didn't come into his freshman season as a lockdown defender - far from it. He was lost on that end, a lot, and it cost him early minutes in the season. But Colvin, who has the quiet confidence earned not just by talent but certainty that he's someone that will put in the work, became one of Purdue's best defenders on the wing towards the end of the season. That sounds like hyperbole, but his athleticism and length allows him to guard any position, particularly bigger shooters. He's never out of a play even if he is a half step behind, and he's shown a surprising ability to be a rim deterrant. He's plenty athletic to get above the rim and has his chase down badge turned up to gold. That could come in handy for a defense that won't have Edey roaming inside anymore.



That defensive flash towards the end of the season was one of Colvin's most impressive feats last year considering how he looked at that end of the floor to start the season.



It cost Colvin minutes, and for games he fell out of the rotation during the heart of the Big Ten schedule. It looked like Colvin would take a backseat to the more experience players around him. Colvin was the only true freshman on the roster last year.



But Colvin earned his way back in the rotation as Purdue made a run through the Big Ten Tournament and NCAA Tournament. While doing that, Colvin shot 41% from three.





A curious thing happened when Braden Smith got into foul trouble in Purdue's loss in the Big Ten Tournament against Wisconsin. With Smith out, and Painter concerned for his offense still running without its lead guard, Painter went to Colvin off the bench.

It worked. Purdue didn't have many answers to make the offense work outside of Smith last year. (Ignoring that getting the ball to Edey was always Purdue's #1 goal.)

But Colvin's spacing, speed, and aggressiveness allowed space for Purdue's offense to work without Smith. Colvin has a lot of work to do with the ball in his hands, but with his jump shot and ability to attack close outs, he's a threat that can draw a lot of attention from the defense and take advantage of any help off him.

Colvin is now looking to expand on his game in his second season and become a secondary play maker for Purdue's offense.

"Ball handling was something that I really focused on this off seasos," Colvin said after a summer practice. "Just to relieve pressure from the point guards and Braden. I think that's huge for me."

If Colvin becomes another weapon with the ball in hand, he'll offer major relief for Purdue's back court where Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith thrived with an aggressive, fast twitch guard Lance Jones next to him.