We continue our look into who will help fill the point void with Zach Edey off to the NBA.



Today's player is Trey Kaufman-Renn, who is likely to be the player filling Zach Edey's spot in the starting lineup. TKR was last year's power forward next to Edey in the starting lineup, but with Edey gone, the post appears to be his to have first crack at.



That will mean when Purdue looks to the post - and even without Edey, PJ Thompson's offense will still look to get the ball inside - it will be TKR who gets most of the touches.



But before we get into what might be reasons for Kaufman-Renn to lead or not lead the team in points, it's important to make it clear this is the premiere Braden Smith positivity space. If Smith wants to lead Purdue in scoring he will.



With that disclaimer, let's take a look at how and if Kaufman-Renn will lead Purdue in scoring next season including odds at the end of the post.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was sixth in scoring last season for Purdue, scoring 6.4 points a game, shooting 51% from inside the arc and making 8 of his 24 three-point attempts.



But Kaufman-Renn's touches were never consistent enough throughout the season to get in a rhythm, which he credits for part of his efficiency struggles. During last off season, Painter announced that Kaufman-Renn would be moved into the starting lineup to play next to Edey as part of a two big starting lineup. Painter said his team needed an offensive boost and Kaufman-Renn could provide it.



The counting stats don't speak to Kaufman-Renn as a high volume scorer, but when Kaufman-Renn got consistent looks in a game, any time he's gotten consistent looks in a game, he's responded by putting up a lot of points including 18 points in 25 minutes of action against Utah State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



It was Kaufman-Renn getting going in the post, scoring on post ups, dunks, and at the line that knocked Utah State out of the game late in the first half.



It's not the first time Kaufman-Renn has gone off.



Against Illinois at home early in the conference schedule, it was a spurt by Kaufman-Renn that sparked Purdue's dominating performance against arguably the Big Ten's second best team. Kaufman-Renn had 23 points in 27 minutes that game.



The only time that Edey wasn't in the lineup since Kaufman-Renn started playing at Purdue, Kaufman-Renn put up 24 points in 26 minutes with Edey sitting with an illness.