Wide receiver Deion Burks commits to Purdue
Purdue's added its second wide receiver commitment for the 2021 class, as Rivals.com three-star prospect Deion Burks announced for the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from talent-rich Belleville High School in Michigan chose Purdue over a final list that also included Iowa State, Indiana, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Boston College.
Burks joins in-state prospect of Preston Terrell as Purdue's two receiver commitments and represents another blow struck by the Boilermaker staff in the Detroit area. Past classes have yielded some of the program's top signees, defensive backs Jalen Graham and Marvin Grant, receiver Maliq Carr and defensive lineman Bryce Austin, among them.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.