{{ timeAgo('2019-01-11 17:21:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Wide receiver KeyRon Catlett transferring

Tom Campbell

Purdue wide receiver KeyRon Catlett is transferring, he announced Friday evening.

The junior-to-be played sparingly as a true freshman last season after the former Western Kentucky commitment followed Jeff Brohm and his staff to Purdue, but he spent this season outside the Boilermakers' wide receiver rotation and didn't factor into the return game as he had early the prior season.

{{ article.author_name }}