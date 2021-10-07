Wide receiver Zion Steptoe commits to Purdue

One of Purdue's top wide receiver targets from the outset of this recruiting cycle, Zion Steptoe has committed to the Boilermakers just days after backing out of a monthslong commitment to Utah.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect from Frisco, Texas, joins Louisiana's Curtis Deville as Purdue's receiver commitments for the 2022 class.

Steptoe officially visited Purdue on the first weekend of June, but later made a visit to Utah and wound up committing to the Utes. Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt were among others who'd offered him.

Steptoe said this weekend that he Intends to visit Purdue again for the Wisconsin game In a few weeks.

More to come ...



