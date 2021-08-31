Without a doubt, the receiving unit is the deepest and most talented position on the Purdue squad—even with Rondale Moore gone.

"We like our receiver room," said Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on Monday. "I think they've competed well. They've played hard. They've shown that they can make plays in scrimmage situations, which is important, because you've got to do that; that's the closest thing you get to a game.

"But I think the receiver position is one of our deeper positions, and we feel confident whoever we put in will do a good job."

There’s David Bell, Milton Wright, Jackson Anthrop and more. Boilermaker quarterback Jack Plummer will have plenty of weapons to throw to, beginning with this Saturday night’s opener vs. Oregon State.

How do all of Purdue’s units stack up? Here is a ranking from least to prove to most to prove.