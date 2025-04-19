Will Berg finds new home

After spending the last three seasons in West Lafayette, Will Berg has decided on where his next college journey will be.



Berg took to Instagram yesterday to announce he'll be transferring to Witchita State for his final two seasons of eligibility.



Berg, an international prospect from Sweden, came to Purdue for the 2022-23 season where he would redshirt his first season under Matt Painter. Berg came to Purdue something of a mystery, but the over seas talent was a true seven-footer, standing at 7-2, that flashed a perimeter jumper and elite size inside.



But Berg's three years at Purdue never really materialized with playing opportunities.



Behind Edey his first year of eligibility, Berg played in blow outs.



In his sophomore season, he was vying for the starting position with true freshman Daniel Jacobsen. When Jacobsen went down two games into the season, Berg was moved into the starting lineup.



But the production never came and Berg found himself out of the rotation by conference play.



Berg remained a positive locker room presence, and has his shining moment at Purdue in the NCAA Tournament when he came into the High Point game and played 10 minutes, scoring 4 points and grabbing 2 rebounds with Trey Kaufman-Renn in early foul trouble.



Now Berg will try to gain a more consistent role for a Wichita State team that was one of the smallest teams in the country last season as it struggled to a 19-15 record.