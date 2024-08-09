What Will Heldt has been doing to start fall camp in West Lafayette is that of something out of this world, or at least that's how his coaches have described the sophomore rush end's performance thus far.

"Will has kind of turned into a monster right now."

"He's the Terminator out there, man."

Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane and rush ends coach Joe Dineen marveled as Heldt's emergence off the edge for the Boilermakers early in fall camp, as the rising talent continues to put the pieces together for what could be a breakout 2024 campaign.

The measurables speak for themselves. A 6-foot-6 and 265-pound frame makes him a seamless fit in the Purdue defense, which he's filled out thanks in part to Kiero Small and the strength and conditioning staff.

But it is instincts and growth in the mental aspect of the game that has allowed Heldt to take a step forward heading into year two in West Lafayette.

"He's rushing at a high level," Dineen said. "He just disrupted man. He's really smart, so he's going to pick up on little cues the offense gives him. He can rush with speed, he can rush with power and he just knows where to be. He just seems to be in the right spot at the right time, and that's credit to him, and how he attacks the game from the mental side."

Heldt acknowledged his increased comfortability within Purdue's Air Strike defense allowing him to use his physical traits to his advantage and play freely.

"Just being in my second year in the scheme, I feel like I have a much better feel for what's going on. So being able to use that, attack, and just using my abilities, my length, my speed to win," Heldt said.

Part of that comfort stems from Heldt's experience as a true freshman in 2023, where he played in 11 games and tallied 12 tackles, including a tackle for loss. Despite being slotted behind Nic Scourton and Kydran Jenkins on the depth chart a year ago, Heldt gained valuable snaps that will benefit him as he steps into a starting role this fall.