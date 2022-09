The best way to describe the Syracuse offensive line? Big.



Really big.

Four of the starters on the depth chart weigh over 300 pounds. One guard—Kalan Ellis—tips the scales at 375. And Syracuse likes to run behind all that beef.

Purdue knows that. But can it stop an Orange ground game that’s averaging 182.0 yards? That task will complicated by not having senior Jalen Graham when Purdue (1-1 overall; 0-1 Big Ten) plays at Syracuse (2-0; 1-0 ACC) on Saturday at noon ET on ESPN2.