USC and UCLA are on the way from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, arriving for the 2024 season.

The Trojans and Bruins are no strangers to Purdue. But, success has been difficult to come by for the Boilermakers. Purdue is 1-3 all-time vs. USC and 0-3-2 vs. UCLA.

But Boilermaker fans likely recall the last time Purdue played each.