Wins difficult to come by for Purdue vs. USC, UCLA
USC and UCLA are on the way from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, arriving for the 2024 season.
The Trojans and Bruins are no strangers to Purdue. But, success has been difficult to come by for the Boilermakers. Purdue is 1-3 all-time vs. USC and 0-3-2 vs. UCLA.
But Boilermaker fans likely recall the last time Purdue played each.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news