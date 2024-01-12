After a long winter break this is the first weekend where Purdue's winter sports are in action. We have a rescheduled women's basketball game, wrestling starts Big Ten play, and thanks to the magic of indoor facilities both track and tennis returns to action.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend:

Women's Basketball

After Purdue's first trip ot College Park was postponed due to a roof leak at Maryland's Xfinity Center Katie Gearlds' team will return on Sunday at noon to play the Terrapins.

Wrestling

Purdue begins Big Ten play this weekend on Sunday at home with its first dual match with Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked 14th nationally and they are one of eight programs in the the top 25. Maryland, Wisconsin, Illinois, and MIchigan State are also receiving votes, so that makes for a very tough run in conference play.

Purdue was 0-8 in conference matches last season, with its last win coming against Minnesota on February 6, 2022. Wrestlestat still has Matt Ramos ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 125 weight class with a 14-3 individual record so far.

Men's Swimming & Diving

The men's team returns to action with a dual meet at home on Saturday Against MIssouri. The Tigers are currently just outside the top 25 nationally.

Women's Swimming & Diving

While the men's team is facing only MIssouri, the women's team is hosting a triple dual with Missouri and Illinois on Saturday at the same time as the men's meet against the Tigers.

Men's Tennis

After a long break the men's tennis team has its first match of the season by hosting Dayton on Monday at noon.

Women's Tennis

Women's Tennis has its first match of the season agaisnt in-state opponent Ball State Sunday at 1pm at home.

Indoor Track & Field

Indoor Track & Field is headed to Chicago for the Badger Midwest Invittional. The meet is hosted by Wisconsin at the Track & Field Center at Gately Park. DePaul, Milwaukee, Purdue, and Southern Illinois will join the Badgers there.