Winter Sports Weekend Preview
After a long winter break this is the first weekend where Purdue's winter sports are in action. We have a rescheduled women's basketball game, wrestling starts Big Ten play, and thanks to the magic of indoor facilities both track and tennis returns to action.
Here is the full schedule for the weekend:
Women's Basketball
After Purdue's first trip ot College Park was postponed due to a roof leak at Maryland's Xfinity Center Katie Gearlds' team will return on Sunday at noon to play the Terrapins.
Wrestling
Purdue begins Big Ten play this weekend on Sunday at home with its first dual match with Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked 14th nationally and they are one of eight programs in the the top 25. Maryland, Wisconsin, Illinois, and MIchigan State are also receiving votes, so that makes for a very tough run in conference play.
Purdue was 0-8 in conference matches last season, with its last win coming against Minnesota on February 6, 2022. Wrestlestat still has Matt Ramos ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 125 weight class with a 14-3 individual record so far.
Men's Swimming & Diving
The men's team returns to action with a dual meet at home on Saturday Against MIssouri. The Tigers are currently just outside the top 25 nationally.
Women's Swimming & Diving
While the men's team is facing only MIssouri, the women's team is hosting a triple dual with Missouri and Illinois on Saturday at the same time as the men's meet against the Tigers.
Men's Tennis
After a long break the men's tennis team has its first match of the season by hosting Dayton on Monday at noon.
Women's Tennis
Women's Tennis has its first match of the season agaisnt in-state opponent Ball State Sunday at 1pm at home.
Indoor Track & Field
Indoor Track & Field is headed to Chicago for the Badger Midwest Invittional. The meet is hosted by Wisconsin at the Track & Field Center at Gately Park. DePaul, Milwaukee, Purdue, and Southern Illinois will join the Badgers there.
Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOAD to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com
This is a commercial to buy Purdue gear from our affiliate partners at Homefield Apparel. We know you want Purdue gear, and Homefield has a lot of great vintage gear that you'll love. This includes their 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.
The 2023-24 season means a new TV deal for the Big Ten. Football and basketball will have games scattered across FOX, FS1, BTN, NBC, CBS, and Peacock. If you're looking for a service that has live sports consider both FuboTV and Hulu (with live sports). Boiler Upload is also an affiliate sponsor with Peacock, where new Peacock subscriptions help keep the lights on here.
Finally, the best way to see a game is in person, so book a room at the Hampton Inn & Suites near campus and get your tickets via Stubhub.